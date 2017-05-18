Arts, entertainment museum coming to Meridian
"The museum will be along I-20, just over the 22nd Avenue, bridge," Erica Pannell to the Columbus Rotary Club during its Tuesday meeting at Lion Hills Center. Pannell is the director of development for the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience , which is set to open in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Clarksdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White girls date black guys (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Elizabeth Ducrest
|24
|Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Farmer
|26
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec '16
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tonisha
|1
|Rickey Dixon (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|unknown
|7
|clarksdale police department (Jun '10)
|Jul '16
|Debramarion56
|19
|Sneaky (May '16)
|May '16
|Gregory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC