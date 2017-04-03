Amazon Independent cast actor Saint R...

Amazon Independent cast actor Saint Ranson as Wilson Pickett

National Cinematic Artist announced the casting of actor Saint Ranson as Wilson Pickett in the upcoming, unauthorized biopic. After years of searching for the right actor, Ranson feels as close to Pickett as Jamie Foxx was to Ray Charles in the movie "Ray".

