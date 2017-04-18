Throwback Thursday: Nap-time photo captures sweet moment
The picture featured two children, a white girl and a black girl, holding hands while they slept next to each other during nap time at Presbyterian Day School in Clarksdale, Mississippi. WAVE's sister station in Memphis, WMC Action News 5, first reported the story on March 23 of last year.
