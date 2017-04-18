Throwback Thursday: Nap-time photo ca...

Throwback Thursday: Nap-time photo captures sweet moment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The picture featured two children, a white girl and a black girl, holding hands while they slept next to each other during nap time at Presbyterian Day School in Clarksdale, Mississippi. WAVE's sister station in Memphis, WMC Action News 5, first reported the story on March 23 of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Feb '17 Elizabeth Ducrest 24
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon (Sep '16) Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC