Panola native, civil rights pioneer, ...

Panola native, civil rights pioneer, to be honored Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Panolian

By Ashley Crutcher The memory of a Panola native who was an early pioneer in the civil rights movement will be honored in a special program Saturday at Rock Hill M.B. Church in Sardis. The late Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Feb '17 Elizabeth Ducrest 24
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon (Sep '16) Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC