Holly Bluff, Miss., gin showing benef...

Holly Bluff, Miss., gin showing benefits of technology

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Delta Farm Press

Built in 2001, the gin plant at Holly Bluff, Miss., is large and increasingly focused on updating technology. This pursuit has proven beneficial not only for the gin but for the client producers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Feb '17 Elizabeth Ducrest 24
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon (Sep '16) Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC