Delta Docs program at risk in federal budget
If the Delta Regional Authority is defunded, Mississippi could lose access to an effective program that helps place doctors in underserved rural communities. Like the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Clarksdale-based authority that covers 252 counties and parishes in eight states was not funded in the preliminary budget submitted by President Donald Trump.
Clarksdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White girls date black guys (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Elizabeth Ducrest
|24
|Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Farmer
|26
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec '16
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge
|Oct '16
|Tonisha
|1
|Rickey Dixon (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|unknown
|7
|clarksdale police department (Jun '10)
|Jul '16
|Debramarion56
|19
|Sneaky (May '16)
|May '16
|Gregory
|1
