Blue/Mann group for Time Out Blues

The Monday Night Blues series continues April 3 with a 7 to 10 p.m. performance by Lisa Mann & Her Really Good Band featuring Diane Blue in the upstairs music room of Time Out Pub, 275 Main St. Admission will be $15 at the door. Boston's soul-stirring vocalist and harmonica player Diane Blue, backed up by the Pacific Northwest's Lisa Mann and Her Really Good Band, bring their road tour to Midcoast Maine.

