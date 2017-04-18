Blue/Mann group for Time Out Blues

Blue/Mann group for Time Out Blues

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Herald Gazette

The Monday Night Blues series continues April 3 with a 7 to 10 p.m. performance by Lisa Mann & Her Really Good Band featuring Diane Blue in the upstairs music room of Time Out Pub, 275 Main St. Admission will be $15 at the door. Boston's soul-stirring vocalist and harmonica player Diane Blue, backed up by the Pacific Northwest's Lisa Mann and Her Really Good Band, bring their road tour to Midcoast Maine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Feb '17 Elizabeth Ducrest 24
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon (Sep '16) Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC