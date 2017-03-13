'Whiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker's Finest' Coming March 31
To begin the centennial celebration of blues legend John Lee Hooker's birth year, Vee-Jay Records will release Whiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker's Finest on March 31. The multi-label compilation features songs from Hooker's Vee-Jay, Specialty, Riverside and Stax Records releases and includes many of his most iconic songs. Born near Clarksdale, Mississippi, in 1917, the man who would become known as the "King of the Boogie" was destined for blues royalty.
