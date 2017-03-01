Three management steps you can use for peanut success

Soil temperature, planting rate, and use of an inoculant are key steps to success with peanuts, says Mississippi Extension Peanut Specialist Jason Sarver. Mississippi peanut growers can improve their chances for success, says Dr. Jason Sarver - and save some money in the process - by planting when soil temperatures are most favorable for germination, paying attention to seeding rate, and using an inoculant.

