Three management steps you can use fo...

Three management steps you can use for peanut success

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Delta Farm Press

Soil temperature, planting rate, and use of an inoculant are key steps to success with peanuts, says Mississippi Extension Peanut Specialist Jason Sarver. Mississippi peanut growers can improve their chances for success, says Dr. Jason Sarver - and save some money in the process - by planting when soil temperatures are most favorable for germination, paying attention to seeding rate, and using an inoculant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Feb 6 Elizabeth Ducrest 24
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Coahoma County was issued at March 02 at 11:34AM CST

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC