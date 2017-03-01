Father of 3 run over, shot and killed...

Father of 3 run over, shot and killed in Clarksdale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Officers found the body of a 32-year-old man on East Tallahatchie Street near Hicks Street around 6:45 p.m. Family members identified the victim as Earl Baines, a father of three. "Earl was the kindest person you'd ever want to meet," his mother, Mary Baines, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Feb 6 Elizabeth Ducrest 24
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Coahoma County was issued at March 02 at 11:34AM CST

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC