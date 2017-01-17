Music with Guy Henderson: Warm yourself up with some country blues
YOU can beat the cold by enjoying a free taste of country blues round the roaring fire at the Maritime Inn at Brixham Blues night tomorrow. Guest duo Bob Long and Lorna Franklin are travelling all the way from Hampshire, where Bob runs a monthly blues jam at the Platform Tavern in Southampton, to perform a lively evening of acoustic county blues.
