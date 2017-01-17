Music with Guy Henderson: Warm yourse...

Music with Guy Henderson: Warm yourself up with some country blues

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: This Is South Devon

YOU can beat the cold by enjoying a free taste of country blues round the roaring fire at the Maritime Inn at Brixham Blues night tomorrow. Guest duo Bob Long and Lorna Franklin are travelling all the way from Hampshire, where Bob runs a monthly blues jam at the Platform Tavern in Southampton, to perform a lively evening of acoustic county blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is South Devon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
News Two solar power sites up in MS Delta (Apr '16) Apr '16 Solarman 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,166,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC