Mississippi blues club owner hopes to rescue statea s image
Bill Luckett is keenly aware that his home state is a punch line. The mayor of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and longtime attorney shakes his head over the stereotype of a state filled with backwards people who "stay in the kitchen and run around barefoot."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White girls date black guys (May '12)
|Feb 6
|Elizabeth Ducrest
|24
|Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Farmer
|26
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec '16
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge
|Oct '16
|Tonisha
|1
|Rickey Dixon
|Sep '16
|unknown
|7
|clarksdale police department (Jun '10)
|Jul '16
|Debramarion56
|19
|Sneaky (May '16)
|May '16
|Gregory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC