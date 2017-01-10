Martin Brothers Scrap Metal reopens

Martin Brothers Scrap Metal reopens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Panolian

Martin Brothers Scrap Metal reopened for business Monday, January 9 after briefly closing the operation for one week to allow for reorganization, according to a statement from a family spokesman. "For 40 years, Martin Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
Sneaky (May '16) May '16 Gregory 1
News Two solar power sites up in MS Delta (Apr '16) Apr '16 Solarman 1
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC