Martin Brothers Scrap Metal reopens
Martin Brothers Scrap Metal reopened for business Monday, January 9 after briefly closing the operation for one week to allow for reorganization, according to a statement from a family spokesman. "For 40 years, Martin Bros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Farmer
|26
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec '16
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge
|Oct '16
|Tonisha
|1
|Rickey Dixon
|Sep '16
|unknown
|7
|clarksdale police department (Jun '10)
|Jul '16
|Debramarion56
|19
|Sneaky (May '16)
|May '16
|Gregory
|1
|Two solar power sites up in MS Delta (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC