MDOT plan has little money for new projects
Thursday Dec 8
Officials with the agency have been saying for some time they barely have enough money to maintain the current transportation system - much less add to it. The bulk of the projects center around maintaining current highways in addition to the costly endeavor of repairing or replacing old, subpar and often dangerous bridges.
#1 Friday Dec 9
Toll roads put the cost on those that use them.
#2 Friday Dec 9
Toll roads may not look too good to investors these days
Back when Perry was Governor of TX the toll road looked like a gold mine but now it just a money pit. It's doubtful than anyone would invest in a toll road in Mississippi.
#3 Friday Dec 9
Over population and finite resources needs to be addressed. Growth is not an option. We can not expect to keep investments growing as the population decreases. The whole system of consumption needs to be replaced with a more mental growth system.
#4 Friday Dec 9
If you do not work, you can not pay taxes but get federal income tax refunds for breeding and breathing. What % of the population is working and paying taxes for road repair and feeding those who refuse to work? It is very simple, when you earn what your have your will have some self respect, otherwise you are a slave from your own choosing. In America, you are what your earn.
