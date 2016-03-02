There are on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 8, titled MDOT plan has little money for new projects. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Officials with the agency have been saying for some time they barely have enough money to maintain the current transportation system - much less add to it. The bulk of the projects center around maintaining current highways in addition to the costly endeavor of repairing or replacing old, subpar and often dangerous bridges.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.