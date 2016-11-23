Officer shot in line of duty gives thanks this holiday season
The family of Corporal Derrick Couch has plenty to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Derrick's wife Renita Couch is ready to start cooking their Thanksgiving meal after what has been a tough several months.
