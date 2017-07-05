Fire officials suspicious of Adamston...

Fire officials suspicious of Adamston fire

A Tuesday night fire at an abandoned property in the Adamston area of Clarksburg is believed to be suspicious, Clarksburg Fire Chief Rick Scott said. Scott said there were no utilities active at the house, which is located at the corner of Adams Avenue and North 25th Street in Adamston.

