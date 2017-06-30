Details Releases for Fbi Nics 2017 Re...

Details Releases for Fbi Nics 2017 Retailer Day on July 25

If so, we have the event for you! On July 25, 2017, the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division's NICS Section will be hosting its annual Retailer Day at the CJIS Complex in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and you are invited! A full day has been planned to provide you with information and briefings regarding several aspects of the NICS and beyond. A presentation from NICS Section managers who will discuss the unique situation experienced by both the NICS Section and the firearms industry in recent years, and what we've done to manage and mitigate a relentless wave of increased volume and demand.

