Wellsburg native and WVU grad hopes n...

Wellsburg native and WVU grad hopes newly published pepperoni roll book is "definitive"

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Candace Nelson is hoping her new book will become the definitive guide to one of West Virginia's most unique pieces of culinary and cultural history: the pepperoni roll. "I really try to pack as much information as I can about our state food into this one book so that folks have it all in one place," Nelson, author of The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll , said in an interview with MetroNews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All-Harrison County Domestic Battery Team 30 min Pj Kelly 129
What a bunch of sissies 41 min PayupSucka 10
14 additional arrests following yesterday's dru... 1 hr Rebellen sterben ... 11
Bicycle Cop Marshall Won! 12 hr EFGH 3
People are going to start asking 17 hr Rebellen sterben ... 2
Autumn Golden 20 hr Rebellen sterben ... 54
Police investigating inflammatory message writt... Fri Rebellen sterben ... 13
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC