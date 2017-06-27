State of West Virginia v. Zachary Eli...

State of West Virginia v. Zachary Elijah Bland

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: FindLaw

Lorena E. Litten, Esq., Assistant Public Defender, WV Public Defender Corporation, Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Clarksburg, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner Patrick Morrisey, Esq., Attorney General, Benjamin F. Yancey, III, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Petitioner Zachary Elijah Bland, defendant below , appeals the May 18, 2016, order of the Circuit Court of Harrison County affirming his magistrate court conviction of the offense of domestic assault. Petitioner asserts that the magistrate court erred by instructing the jury on the offense of domestic assault when he was charged solely with domestic battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diaz Murder (Dec '12) 1 hr Killuminatti 16
[email protected] A!R F0Rc€ 2 hr eyeroll 8
EAM Alex Wein$tein Fan$ 4 hr casual observer 21
Red's Angel's (Sep '10) 6 hr Keebler 650
R€b€L [email protected]£$ 6 hr Helping Hand 3
North View park heroin arrest June 26, 2017 6 hr Scad fan 13
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Peace 4,149
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC