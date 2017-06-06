Polls open for local elections in Har...

Polls open for local elections in Harrison County

In Clarksburg, ten candidates are running for four City Council spots. Three incumbents including Robert Kaplan, Ryan Kennedy, and Jim Malfregeot are joined on the ballot by seven challengers.

