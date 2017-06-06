Polls open for local elections in Harrison County
In Clarksburg, ten candidates are running for four City Council spots. Three incumbents including Robert Kaplan, Ryan Kennedy, and Jim Malfregeot are joined on the ballot by seven challengers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All-Harrison County Domestic Battery Team
|12 min
|Well it is true lol
|109
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 min
|Well it is true lol
|4,213
|Amazon offers Prime discount to those on gov be...
|1 hr
|Takethetitoutyour...
|6
|meth in east view
|1 hr
|irrelevant304
|9
|What happened on gregorys run road?
|1 hr
|Jim M
|8
|The Liberal Way ...
|2 hr
|RebelAirForce004
|8
|Being Franc with Chicken Little
|2 hr
|Albert Johnson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC