Police: West Virginia Man Fatally Shoots Father
State Police say a West Virginia man who indicated his father had abused him and his mother has been charged in the man's fatal shooting. Media outlets report 30-year-old Michael Loren Griffith of Clarksburg was charged with first-degree murder in Tuesday's shooting of 61-year-old Clifford Allen Powers.
