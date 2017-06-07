Police: West Virginia Man Fatally Sho...

Police: West Virginia Man Fatally Shoots Father

US News & World Report

State Police say a West Virginia man who indicated his father had abused him and his mother has been charged in the man's fatal shooting. Media outlets report 30-year-old Michael Loren Griffith of Clarksburg was charged with first-degree murder in Tuesday's shooting of 61-year-old Clifford Allen Powers.

