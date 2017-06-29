Man charged in Clarksburg stabbing
Ian M. Knight is charged with two counts of malicious assault in reference to the stabbing, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and South 5th Street. Both victims were transported to United Hospital Center for treatment of their injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|17 min
|Wow
|4,150
|Diaz Murder (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|clarksburg_narc
|18
|[email protected] A!R F0Rc€
|4 hr
|RebelAirForce_COM
|11
|EAM Alex Wein$tein Fan$
|4 hr
|RebelAirForce_COM
|22
|R€b€L [email protected]£$
|4 hr
|RebelAirForce_COM
|4
|Eric Facemire
|5 hr
|PayupSucka
|9
|Stabbing in Clarksburg
|5 hr
|PayupSucka
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC