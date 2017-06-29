Man charged in Clarksburg stabbing

Man charged in Clarksburg stabbing

Ian M. Knight is charged with two counts of malicious assault in reference to the stabbing, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and South 5th Street. Both victims were transported to United Hospital Center for treatment of their injuries.

