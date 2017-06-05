Lower subsidy keeps Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport under cap so far

Although the number of people flying out of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is down year-to-date, the subsidized cost per seat is currently low enough to avoid triggering the possible loss of its federal Essential Air Service funding. The last two years it provided flights from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport, Silver Airways received subsidies of approximately $3.3 million and $3.4 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.