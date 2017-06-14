Labor & Employment a " Religious Fait...

Labor & Employment a " Religious Faith Supported Hand Scanner Bias Claim

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: South Carolina Lawyers Weekly

U.S. EEOC v. Consol Energy Inc. No. 16-1230, June 12, 2017; USDC at Clarksburg, W.Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greg B 6 min Powatan 2
Congressional shooting 7 min Powatan 4
Our County Cops are useless 8 min Marshall Won 9
CLARKSBURG IS THE OVERDOSE CAPITOL OF WVa 1 hr Francie Floyd eat... 10
Wake the 4343 Up Pig$ 5 hr Rebel004 2
CalVins HotSpot 14 hr Sad but true 9
Michael Messer 17 hr Lisaspencer 16
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC