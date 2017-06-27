Dan Ryan Builders Inc v. Crystal Ridg...

Dan Ryan Builders Inc v. Crystal Ridge Development Inc Lang Brothers...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: FindLaw

DAN RYAN BUILDERS, INC., Third-Party Plaintiff Below, Petitioner v. CRYSTAL RIDGE DEVELOPMENT, INC., LANG BROTHERS, INC., AND ROBERT S. LANG, Third-Party Defendants Below, Respondents Avrum Levicoff, Esq., Julie A. Brennan, Esq., The Levicoff Law Firm, P.C., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Counsel for the Petitioner Tiffany R. Durst, Esq., Nathaniel D. Griffith, Esq., Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe, PLLC, Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondents Crystal Ridge Development, Inc.; Lang Brothers, Inc.; and Robert S. Lang Frank E. Simmerman, Jr., Esq., Chad L. Taylor, Esq., Frank E. Simmerman, III, Esq., Simmerman Law Office, PLLC, Clarksburg, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent Horner Brothers Engineers This case arises out of the construction of a residential community called "Crystal Ridge" on an empty 70-acre tract in Harrison County, West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North View park heroin arrest June 26, 2017 39 min Bitch 2
EAM Alex Wein$tein Fan$ 1 hr yo boo 17
Clarksburg forum is the weirdest I've ever seen 3 hr DEA 4
Me$$age 3 hr RebelAirForce_co m 6
EAM [email protected] M@[email protected] 3 hr RebelAirForce_co m 13
EAM Movie on Radio 3 hr RebelAirForce_com 7
Thank you Alex 3 hr RebelAirForce_com 11
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,251 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC