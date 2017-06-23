COMMENTARY: West Virginians' resiliency made me a West Virginian

Despite having lived in the state for nearly 9 years, having lived in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Summersville, later Fairmont, and now Morgantown again, I never considered myself a West Virginian. It was my adopted home, but for how long? No journalist can ever answer that, especially working in a smaller market; especially serving a community far away what is considered "home."

