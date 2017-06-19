Boone Co. FSU student interned at leg...

Boone Co. FSU student interned at legislature - 1:45 pm updated:

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Coal Valley News

Three Fairmont State University students spent the week of spring break in March interning with the West Virginia Legislature in Charleston. Emily Markham of Clarksburg, Alex Vance of Ashford and Larry Ross of Bridgeport were selected to participate in the Frasure-Singleton Internship program.

Clarksburg, WV

