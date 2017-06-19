Boone Co. FSU student interned at legislature - 1:45 pm updated:
Three Fairmont State University students spent the week of spring break in March interning with the West Virginia Legislature in Charleston. Emily Markham of Clarksburg, Alex Vance of Ashford and Larry Ross of Bridgeport were selected to participate in the Frasure-Singleton Internship program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coal Valley News.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Called An Agent
|9 min
|Jack Webb
|15
|It may be you
|13 min
|Cankle Queen Fan
|10
|Weapon$ $system Upgraded
|21 min
|Sir Elton John
|10
|Movie$ on the RADIO! "Rocky" (1976)
|59 min
|RebelAirForce_COM
|1
|Natalie Kuzbari
|3 hr
|Random passerby
|3
|Jeanette Jaggie
|6 hr
|Random passerby
|4
|My Mom
|6 hr
|RebelAirForce_com
|12
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC