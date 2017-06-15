35 facing charges in Harrison County ...

35 facing charges in Harrison County drug bust

Thirty-five people are facing charges following a drug round-up in Harrison County, the local Drug Task Force reported Thursday. Bridgeport Chief of Police John Walker announced Thursday that officers with The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force joined officers from seven other agencies to begin effecting arrest warrants for 34 people under investigation over the past year.

