West Virginia first-grader brings unloaded handgun to school
Officials are investigating after a first-grader brought an unloaded handgun to school in Harrison County. Harrison County school Superintendent Mark Manchin told The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg that the girl apparently brought the gun to show classmates at Norwood Elementary.
