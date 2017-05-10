Via Air service improves in April at ...

Via Air service improves in April at MOV Regional Airport

Wednesday May 3 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

After struggling through the first quarter with multiple flight cancellations due to mechanical issues, Via Air completed 49 of its 50 scheduled April flights at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. Enplanements for January, February and March marked 10-year lows, tallying 178, 141 and 234 passengers, respectively, flying out of the airport.

