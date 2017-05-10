Via Air service improves in April at MOV Regional Airport
After struggling through the first quarter with multiple flight cancellations due to mechanical issues, Via Air completed 49 of its 50 scheduled April flights at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. Enplanements for January, February and March marked 10-year lows, tallying 178, 141 and 234 passengers, respectively, flying out of the airport.
