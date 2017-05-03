Sex offender registry operation ends ...

Sex offender registry operation ends with at least seven arrests in WV

May 3, 2017 Read more: West Virginia Metro

The U.S. Marshal's Service and West Virginia State Police issued eight arrest warrants following sex offender compliance checks of 919 people in seven West Virginia counties last month. "There are those out there that try to bend the rules and get around the system-skirt around the system-so they can still do whatever it is they want to do illegally," WVSP Lt.

