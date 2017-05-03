Sex offender registry operation ends with at least seven arrests in WV
The U.S. Marshal's Service and West Virginia State Police issued eight arrest warrants following sex offender compliance checks of 919 people in seven West Virginia counties last month. "There are those out there that try to bend the rules and get around the system-skirt around the system-so they can still do whatever it is they want to do illegally," WVSP Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All-Harrison County Domestic Battery Team
|30 min
|Moore
|102
|Gum in my hair
|54 min
|Sheriff Metheny
|1
|What happened on gregorys run road?
|1 hr
|wtf
|2
|Thief
|1 hr
|Just another me
|4
|meth in east view
|1 hr
|Prey tell
|2
|Guess who didn't show up for his probation,
|1 hr
|Dear Lord ur screwed
|16
|Shooting on Pratt Ave in Liberty Addition
|1 hr
|Dave T
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC