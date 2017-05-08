Murder charges dismissed, two new charges filed against Clarksburg man accused in late April shoo...
Murder charges have been dropped following a Monday morning hearing for a Clarksburg man who is accused of firing a gunshot into a group of people outside of a bar last month that resulted in the death of a Harrison County woman. Clarksburg Police initially arrested Michael Quentin Hawkins, 37, of Clarksburg, on charges of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alex called 1641!
|12 min
|Huey Long
|57
|Justin Edward Reed
|54 min
|Hatedramastarters
|2
|The wright family (I mean wrong family)
|1 hr
|hatedramastarters
|5
|Mary workman &her boyfriend Alissa buck
|3 hr
|Straightup1234
|3
|Megan wright (the fat one )
|4 hr
|Straightup1234
|1
|Please answer
|4 hr
|Clarksburg resident
|4
|Basement systems labor issues
|5 hr
|Where is the money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC