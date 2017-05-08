Murder charges dismissed, two new cha...

Murder charges dismissed, two new charges filed against Clarksburg man accused in late April shoo...

Murder charges have been dropped following a Monday morning hearing for a Clarksburg man who is accused of firing a gunshot into a group of people outside of a bar last month that resulted in the death of a Harrison County woman. Clarksburg Police initially arrested Michael Quentin Hawkins, 37, of Clarksburg, on charges of murder.

