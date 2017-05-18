Lunsford trial postponed until October

The trial of the former Lewis County woman charged in the death of her then three-year-old daughter in 2011 will be postponed until October. Judge Jake Reger accepted a motion to continue the trial of Lena Marie Lunsford-Conaway, 34, previously of Pinellas County, Florida and Lewis County, West Virginia, after her defense team filed a motion two weeks prior.

