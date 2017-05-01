Wood County Circuit Court hears three...

Wood County Circuit Court hears three cases

Saturday Apr 22

Shawn Aaron Cloninger, 30, 923 14th St., Parkersburg, was sentenced by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters after his guilty plea to a charge of knowingly keeping or maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance. Because he completed the John B. Good Recovery program in Clarksburg, Cloninger was sentenced to six months in the regional jail with credit for 204 days served, thus completing the sentence.

