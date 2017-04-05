Second defendant pleads in 2015 Clark...

Second defendant pleads in 2015 Clarksburg beating death

Terrance Ray Hilliard, 23, of Clarksburg, could face up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree robbery. Additionally, he could face between 1-5 years for conspiracy.

