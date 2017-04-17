Metz v. Eastern Associated Coal LLC

C. David Morrison, Esq., Michael J. Moore, Esq., Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, Bridgeport, West Virginia, Counsel for Petitioner Ronald G. Kramer, Esq., McNeer, Highland, McMunn and Varner, L.C., Clarksburg, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent Brian J. Moore, Esq, Katherine B. Capito, Esq., Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, Charleston, West Virginia and John M. Canfield, Esq., Vice President and Counsel, Amicus Curiae-West Virginia, Chamber of Commerce Lonnie C. Simmons, Esq., DiTrapano, Barrett, DiPiero, McGinley & Simmons, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Amicus Curiae-West Virginia Employment Lawyers Association and West Virginia, Association for Justice This case is before us on two certified questions from the Circuit Court of Monongalia County and presents related issues concerning when the statute of limitations begins to run with regard to an adverse employment decision in a failure to hire ... (more)

