Less than one week from trial, traffic stop leads to bond revocation...

A Harrison County woman indicted in the 2015 beating death of a Clarksburg man is in North Central Regional Jail for violating the terms of her bond agreement. Kelsi Riddle, 21, of Clarksburg, was pulled over by the Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South.

