Clarksburg natives arrested on murder charges after body discovered in Barbour County

Two people in Harrison County face felony murder and conspiracy charges following the discovery of human remains in Barbour County. According to Clarksburg Police Chief Robert Hilliard, two people informed the Barbour County Sheriff's Department they found a body in a remote, wooded area near Volga Saturday afternoon.

