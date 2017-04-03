Clarksburg natives arrested on murder charges after body discovered in Barbour County
Two people in Harrison County face felony murder and conspiracy charges following the discovery of human remains in Barbour County. According to Clarksburg Police Chief Robert Hilliard, two people informed the Barbour County Sheriff's Department they found a body in a remote, wooded area near Volga Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shinnston State Police detachment is now in Fai...
|7 min
|mary jo
|5
|Clarksburg PD searching for missing Ohio woman
|9 min
|FFMedicCo1
|101
|Thieves in Lost Creek
|40 min
|FED UP
|10
|Hilton Garden Inn Bankrupt
|50 min
|Brandi
|4
|Martin Howe will soon begin process of hiring C...
|52 min
|Bianca Perez
|34
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Haha
|4,038
|Weston man hit with drug, fleeing charges in Ha...
|3 hr
|Wayne LaPierre
|13
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC