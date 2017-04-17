CCC Museum Association members attend...

CCC Museum Association members attend meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

The April meeting of the West Virginia State Civilian Conservation Corps Museum Association took place at the Museum April 9. Acting President Reggie Rogers of Chub Run presided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RIP Harry Huntley 3 min FFMedicCo1 5
Looking for financial adviser/stockbroker 3 min looking for adviser 1
Jenkins murder case 15 min Noone 32
Lawn mower repair 1 hr FFMedicCo1 4
Fairmont Police Use Billboards To Encourage Rep... 3 hr Geoff 23
Ojeda gets tired of AW 3 hr Geoff 15
What's so special about Jim Hunt? 3 hr Geoff 2
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,666 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC