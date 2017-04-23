Bridge rehabilitation project on I-79...

Bridge rehabilitation project on I-79 leads to second week of major traffic jams in Harrison County

Traveling the I-79 corridor through Harrison County has been a commuter's worst nightmare since April 10; an ambitious construction project, drivers failing to follow instructions in high traffic zones, and at least two vehicle accidents have led to miles of slow-moving traffic for hours at a time. "A lot of traffic and a lot of people not really understanding where they are supposed to be navigating towards," Clarksburg resident Skyler Drago, who commutes to her job in south Fairmont during the week, said Friday.

