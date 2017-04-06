Arguments heard on Crossings Mall bridge financing plan
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Clarksburg heard testimony and arguments regarding plans to rebuild a bridge to Crossings Mall in Kanawha County. The bridge was destroyed in the June 2016 flood, resulting in more than 500 people losing their jobs as the bridge was the only access to the shopping complex near Elkview.
