Arguments heard on Crossings Mall bri...

Arguments heard on Crossings Mall bridge financing plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Clarksburg heard testimony and arguments regarding plans to rebuild a bridge to Crossings Mall in Kanawha County. The bridge was destroyed in the June 2016 flood, resulting in more than 500 people losing their jobs as the bridge was the only access to the shopping complex near Elkview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenkins murder case 8 min Droopy 3
nathan " nate the rat " mitchell 11 min Kojak 6
My girlfriend/fiancé is cheating on me and thin... 49 min Lost in lost creek 7
Clarksburg PD searching for missing Ohio woman 51 min hanger higher 124
WalMart theft leads to drug arrest 2 hr PayupSucka 23
brian mayle 2 hr PayupSucka 8
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Dennis 4,048
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC