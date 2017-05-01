A life-saving air traffic controller ...

A life-saving air traffic controller is honored: Cheer of the Day: editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Plain Dealer

CHEERS . . . to David Stempien, the Avon air traffic controller, who won the Archie League Medal of Safety from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association last month for saving the lives of William and Cecilia Reid of Clarksburg, West Virginia in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EAM It$ Done! 41 min Dr Phill 13
EAM Lizards and Lollipops 55 min Wotan von Stauffe... 10
Basketball-American robs Child Care Center 1 hr Wotan von Stauffe... 19
what happened in n view 1 hr Wotan von Stauffe... 63
Special Announcement 2 hr Wotan von Stauffe... 10
Alex has run-ins with LEOs twice in two days 2 hr Wotan von Stauffe... 4
What grinds your gears? 4 hr PayupSucka 20
See all Clarksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksburg Forum Now

Clarksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clarksburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC