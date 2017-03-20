Veterans group celebrating new location

Veterans group celebrating new location

Friday Mar 10

In an effort to boost membership and unveil its new home, the veterans organization is hosting an open house celebration today at 1415 Garfield Ave. in Parkersburg. Open to the public, breakfast will be served beginning at 10 a.m. The day will include raffles, a 50/50 drawing, oldies music and fried chicken-pulled pork for dinner.

