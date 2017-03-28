VA Tried To Pay $10 Million For 25 Parking Spaces, And 20-Year...

Federal officials took six years to plan a new parking lot for a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia that would cost $10 million for only 25 parking spaces, as their solution for a 600-spot shortage. Then when outside auditors pulled the plug on the fiasco, the hospital's top official - who had previously served as the facility's Chief of Staff since 1999 - claimed that it wasn't his fault because he was new on the job.

