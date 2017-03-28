VA Tried To Pay $10 Million For 25 Parking Spaces, And 20-Year...
Federal officials took six years to plan a new parking lot for a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia that would cost $10 million for only 25 parking spaces, as their solution for a 600-spot shortage. Then when outside auditors pulled the plug on the fiasco, the hospital's top official - who had previously served as the facility's Chief of Staff since 1999 - claimed that it wasn't his fault because he was new on the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors In Action helps fight area drug epidemic
|9 min
|Neighborhood watc...
|2
|WalMart theft leads to drug arrest
|9 min
|Senator Alex Wein...
|22
|Shinnston State Police detachment is now in Fai...
|11 min
|Senator Alex Wein...
|4
|Martin Howe will soon begin process of hiring C...
|13 min
|Senator Alex Wein...
|32
|Clarksburg PD searching for missing Ohio woman
|1 hr
|Wotan
|97
|Pat Edwardson. What's his game ?
|1 hr
|Roger
|1
|Weston man hit with drug, fleeing charges in Ha...
|2 hr
|Trixie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC