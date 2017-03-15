Suspect in Fairmont homicide takes own life
Tim Jung Braunsberg, 34, of Clarksburg, allegedly was involved in a shooting Tuesday at the First Exchange Bank in Fairmont. Fairmont police officers responded to the scene, noting the victim was holding onto a bag of opiates, but not possessing any weapons.
