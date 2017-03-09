State Police arrest three men for separate acts involving children
The West Virginia State Police have made three arrests this week of people accused of inappropriate acts involving children, according to a statement released Thursday. Ronnie Fazzini, 26, of Clarksburg, has been charged three counts of sexual abuse by a person in position of trust to a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ronnie Fazzini accused of sexual abuse of 16-ye...
|2 min
|The Lawman
|37
|Steve Denkenberger
|1 hr
|The Lawman
|10
|Debate erupts on WV House floor over medical ma...
|1 hr
|The Lawman
|2
|Help please!
|1 hr
|PayupSucka
|4
|Ricky Malfregeot hit with 5 federal charges by ...
|1 hr
|PayupSucka
|4
|John Cottrill is out as Salem's police chief
|1 hr
|PayupSucka
|15
|jeff benincosa (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|PayupSucka
|42
|Street hookers
|8 hr
|Musky
|27
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC