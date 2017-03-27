Reverend shows ' how people can bring meaning to life'
By SARAH GOODRICH, The Times West Virginian FAIRMONT, W.Va. - If you have gone to a local government meeting, enjoyed entertainment at Palatine Park or stopped by the local Christmas Toy Shop, you've probably noticed a gentleman named Reverend D.D. Meighen filming, recording or interviewing people.
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will replace Ron Watson
|11 min
|Pappillion
|29
|Good times coming to Clarksburg
|19 min
|Hollywood
|1
|Jamie Herrod- The Pageant and Coupon Shyster
|19 min
|Robert
|37
|the party is over for the Lewis girls
|33 min
|the undertaker
|2
|Robbery in Progress
|50 min
|Porter
|3
|Whar'd the Davidson brothers post go? (Jun '13)
|58 min
|Brads Wifes Husband
|113
|Armed robbery on route 50
|1 hr
|benji bratt
|10
|Clarksburg PD searching for missing Ohio woman
|9 hr
|Senator Alex Wein...
|45
