Police identify suspect in Clarksburg stabbing that injured three people Tuesday

1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The Clarksburg Police Department is searching for Donald Keith Amos, 54, of Clarksburg, following a Tuesday night incident that resulted in three people being stabbed on Baltimore Avenue. Amos is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's son and two bystanders acting as good Samaritans.

