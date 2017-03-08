Police identify suspect in Clarksburg stabbing that injured three people Tuesday
The Clarksburg Police Department is searching for Donald Keith Amos, 54, of Clarksburg, following a Tuesday night incident that resulted in three people being stabbed on Baltimore Avenue. Amos is accused of stabbing his girlfriend's son and two bystanders acting as good Samaritans.
