Police arrest Harrison County man wanted for stabbing three people
A joint operation between the Clarksburg Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and the U.S. Marshal's Service ended in the arrest of Donald Keith Amos, 55, of Clarksburg, after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at his home on East Pike Street. Amos is charged with three counts of malicious assault following a domestic incident at a Clarksburg home on March 7 that resulted in injuries to three people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Clarksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Mayl Ie
|38 min
|The Lawman
|20
|Hulk loads
|53 min
|Man of God
|5
|Denny Mazza buddy dies again
|55 min
|Beavis
|59
|City police
|58 min
|The Lawman
|3
|The Duggers
|1 hr
|hillbilly hollerin
|2
|Joshua Lynch charged with possession with inten...
|1 hr
|Manfred Meth
|4
|The prevalance of drugs in WV prisons and regio...
|1 hr
|hillbilly hollerin
|8
|SCAD deputy allegedly paid informant with heroi...
|5 hr
|Honestly
|167
Find what you want!
Search Clarksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC