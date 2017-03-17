Police arrest Harrison County man wan...

Police arrest Harrison County man wanted for stabbing three people

A joint operation between the Clarksburg Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and the U.S. Marshal's Service ended in the arrest of Donald Keith Amos, 55, of Clarksburg, after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at his home on East Pike Street. Amos is charged with three counts of malicious assault following a domestic incident at a Clarksburg home on March 7 that resulted in injuries to three people.

