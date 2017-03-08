More than 36,000 names removed from v...

More than 36,000 names removed from voting rolls

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

More than 36,000 names have been canceled from voter registration rolls in West Virginia since January, the secretary of state said Friday. A priority since taking office 45 days ago has been to restore confidence in county clerks of several programs used by the state to keep voters registration rolls up-to-date, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

